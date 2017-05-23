Hotel discussions fizzle at special aldermen meeting  

The special call meeting of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday failed to more forward due to a lack of quorum, with only a handful of aldermen present.

The meeting - which comes just two weeks ahead of the June 6 General Election - was called to discuss whether or not they will support Cotton Mill Hotel Group, LLC, in moving forward on a new hotel development that would house restaurant and retail space.

The hotel development project will be addressed at next month's Board of Aldermen meeting.

Developer Mark Nicholas told the SDN on Tuesday the location of the proposed hotel project will be off of Highway 12, to the right of the Cotton Mill Market Place by The Mill Conference Center.

Nicholas said he believes construction should begin in August if the project is approved.

Nicholas then said this hotel development project is something Starkville has not seen before.

“This is a game changer for the city of Starkville and MSU to have a $21 million boutique hotel built in their city,” Nicholas said. “The one thing Starkville does not have is a luxury full-service hotel and that's what this will be.”

Nicholas anticipates 120 plus jobs will be brought into the area if the project gets approved.

Those in attendance for the meeting were Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver, Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A’ Perkins, Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn and Mayor Parker Wiseman.

Wynn, who called for the meeting, told the SDN she didn’t call the meeting because of the June 6 General Elections.

“I do not believe this special call meeting was called due to the upcoming municipal elections,” Wynn said.

Wynn said the meeting was called because the developer's project holds high value and she believes it is a great opportunity for Starkville.

“This meeting was called because we have a developer who's project is valued at approximately $21 million, it can do a lot for our city economically,” Wynn said. “Although there are several developers who placed their projects on hold as a result of our municipal election, this was not one of them.”

Wynn will try to win her second term on the Board on June 6 when she faces off against Democrat and former Ward 2 Alderman Sandra Sistrunk and Republican Jesse Carver.

Wynn expressed her disappointment following the failed meeting.

“It's a sad day here in our city when you don't have a quorum of Aldermen that understand that this is a $21 million project and they failed to show up, it's a disservice to our city and the constitutes they represent ” Wynn said.

Ward 1 Aldermen Ben Carver told the SDN he was surprised by the lack of a quorum.

Carver said there is only one alderman out of the country, David Little, and the rest of the members were given a proper notice of the meeting.

“I was kind of surprised we had some no shows,” Carver said.

Carver commented that he hadn't really thought about how this canceled meeting could be related to the June 6 General Elections.

“It's the first time I thought about that, but possibly so,” Carver said. “At this point in the game, I think everything is related, coming in with two weeks before the election it's probably got to be tied in one way or another.”