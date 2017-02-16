Homestead Center to host crawfish boil

The Homestead Center will host a crawfish boil on March 19. The event will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free for members, and tickets are $5 to the general public.

The Homestead Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes healthy living, and they are organizing the crawfish boil as a community outreach event.

“We hold events and workshops and retreats to support health and wellness and sustainable living,” said Alison Buehler, the director of the Homestead Center. “It is open to the public. It’s a good way for people to come out and see what we do and who we are and find out a bit more about the Homestead.”