Ho Ho Ho!!! Bulldogs are 13-0

It's been a long month away from the Humphrey Coliseum, but the No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs had a homecoming on Tuesday night.

In front of a nice contingent of 5,726 MSU fans, the Bulldogs saw junior Victoria Vivians throw in 28 points with four 3-point field goals and State overpowered Alabama State 90-47.

The win was celebrated by coach Vic Schaefer and his players, but he wasn't over the moon pleased with the performance. The Bulldogs were up and down throughout the game, something he expected after a trip to California.

“I just didn’t think we played very good,” Schaefer said. “I just thought we were lethargic and I take full responsibility.”

Vivians eclipsed 1,300 career points with her season-high 28. The junior was 9-of-20 from the field with four 3-pointers and had five rebounds in four assists in a game-high 32 points.

True freshman forward Ameshya Williams also scored in double figures with 12 points on 4-of-5 with six rebounds. It was a career-high for the Mississippi Coast native.

MSU (13-0) out-rebounded the Hornets (1-8) 40-30 and shot 28-of-40 from the free-throw line.

