History Mystey

This is probably not a long-lost photo of Billy the Kid. More likely, it's the portrait of a proud young farmer or early Mississippi A&M student. But who? Does anyone have this picture in an old family album, or recognize those eyes and cleft chin in the features of a grandfather?

This picture and next week's are provided by Kirk Rosenhan, county fire services coordinator.

Last week's picture, also a Rosenhan contribution, featured 22 people standing in the MSU Mitchell Memorial Library. Two readers wrote in to identify the occasion and some of the faces.

“The picture in today's paper is the Templeton family,” Dora Herring wrote. “The white-haired lady front and center is Mary Ann Templeton, wife of Charley Templeton who donated stuff for the music museum on the MSU Library fourth floor. She is deceased but many of these live in Starkville now. I think the picture was taken in the museum and not the Grisham room … could be wrong … and the occasion was probably the opening of the museum or something to do with that donation.”

“You will get this one solved!” Larry Jones correctly wrote. “My guess is this was a presentation of Charles Templeton's music/musical instrument collection to the University. Pictured, left to right: E.O. Templeton (Charles Templeton's brother); skip next two; Charles Langston (a son-in-law); skip three; Chip Templeton and Connie (son and daughter in law); others don't know.”