History Mystery
By:
Jim Gaines
Friday, September 2, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
This picture should stir memories of mom, or grandma, or at least aunt, for somebody out there. Right now its provenance is unknown; it's the last of several pictures provided by Kirk Rosenhan, county fire services coordinator.
If you can tell us and Kirk who this is, please do so at editor@starkvilledailynews.com and we'll put your answer in next week's edition.
Last week's picture of a young farmer, or perhaps recently-arrived MSU student, didn't bring a single answer. Perhaps this face will be more familiar.
