History Mystery

This picture should stir memories of mom, or grandma, or at least aunt, for somebody out there. Right now its provenance is unknown; it's the last of several pictures provided by Kirk Rosenhan, county fire services coordinator.

If you can tell us and Kirk who this is, please do so at editor@starkvilledailynews.com and we'll put your answer in next week's edition.

Last week's picture of a young farmer, or perhaps recently-arrived MSU student, didn't bring a single answer. Perhaps this face will be more familiar.