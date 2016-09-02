History Mystery

By: 
Jim Gaines
Staff Writer
editor@starkvilledailynews.com
Friday, September 2, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS

This picture should stir memories of mom, or grandma, or at least aunt, for somebody out there. Right now its provenance is unknown; it's the last of several pictures provided by Kirk Rosenhan, county fire services coordinator.
If you can tell us and Kirk who this is, please do so at editor@starkvilledailynews.com and we'll put your answer in next week's edition.
Last week's picture of a young farmer, or perhaps recently-arrived MSU student, didn't bring a single answer. Perhaps this face will be more familiar.

Tags:

Category:

MSU Sports