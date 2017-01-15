Hill remains strong MSU commitment

Kylin Hill had been waiting for last weekend for a long time.

The Columbus four-star running back committed to Mississippi State in the summer and hasn’t wavered in that commitment since.

Over the weekend, he got a chance to finally take his official visit before signing in less than a month.

“Everything went smooth,” Hill said. “We did team meetings and got to build our chemistry with all of the players. Donald Gray was my host and he is crazy. He’s a character and like a big brother. I really enjoyed spending time with him this weekend."

