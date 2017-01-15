Hill remains strong MSU commitment
ROBBIE FAULK
Sunday, January 15, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Kylin Hill had been waiting for last weekend for a long time.
The Columbus four-star running back committed to Mississippi State in the summer and hasn’t wavered in that commitment since.
Over the weekend, he got a chance to finally take his official visit before signing in less than a month.
“Everything went smooth,” Hill said. “We did team meetings and got to build our chemistry with all of the players. Donald Gray was my host and he is crazy. He’s a character and like a big brother. I really enjoyed spending time with him this weekend."
For more on Hill, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
