Highway Patrol to ramp up efforts for Memorial Day

The Mississippi Highway Patrol plans to kick off its 2017 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period with a safety awareness initiative titled, “Drive to Survive.”

The enforcement period will start Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and end Monday, May 29, at midnight.

Motorists are encouraged to drive safely, along with making responsible decisions.

With traffic expected to see a boost, all available troopers will be assigned saturation patrols in an effort to maximize visibility and reduce traffic crashes.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up to prevent impaired driving and promote seatbelt usage.

In 2016, MHP investigation 132 crashes with two fatalities and made 164 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems throughout the period.