Below are the high school football scores for The Starkville Daily News coverage area for Oct. 8, 2016.

Starkville 70, Greenville 0

Starkville Academy 28, Leake Academy 27, 2 OTs

East Webster 14, Winona 7

Bruce 22, Eupora 20

Forest 48, Choctaw County 24

Nanih Waiya 55, French Camp 7

Marvell Academy (Ark.) 54, Hebron Christian 0