High School Football Friday: Postseason starts for SA
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Friday, October 28, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
The Starkville Academy Volunteers begin the Class AAA playoffs by hosting Hartfield Academy Friday night, while the Starkville Yellowjackets are pretty much in an elimination situation against Warren Central at home in Class 6A, Region 2.
Also, the rivalry between East Webster and Eupora is renewed in Webster County.
For previews on these games, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.
