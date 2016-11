The Starkville Lady Yellowjackets may have been shorthanded without Dandy Dozen center Kelsey Jones, but behind Jariyah Covngton's 26 points, they were able to knock off Meridian 70-48 on Thursday night.

The SHS boys were not as fortunate as they lost a 63-46 decision to Meridian.

Also the Starkville Academy girls fell to Pillow Academy 61-56.

For recaps of those games, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.