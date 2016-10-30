High-octane victory: MSU defeats Samford

All Mississippi State wide receiver Donald Gray could do was grin. Just moments before, Mississippi State had polished off a 56-41 win over Samford on homecoming at Davis Wade Stadium.

In the process, MSU set a school record for total offensive yards in a single game with 669. That fact had Gray brimming with pride immediately after the contest.

“It feels great to be a part of that,” Gray said. “I can’t stop smiling. I’m just happy and glad we were able to do something like that.”

For more on the game, including a column and notebook by sports editor Danny P. Smith, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News.