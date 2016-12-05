Herard provides Bulldogs depth in post

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team is continuing to develop in the post.

Aric Holman is getting more comfortable as a starter and Schnider Herard is beginning to provide some valuable minutes off the bench for the Bulldogs.

During Sunday’s 82-60 victory over Georgia State, Herard had a career-high eight points and tied a career-best with seven rebounds in 18 minutes.

“I was very excited about Schnider’s minutes,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “He started the second half because Aric had three fouls. He did a really nice job off the bench. He’s just starting to come. He’s going to get better and better and better because he’s a great kid and listens.”

For more on the Bulldogs, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.