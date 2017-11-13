Hebron, SCS split varsity games

There may have been some talent missing from last season's very talented roster for the Hebron Christian School Lady Eagles.

Hebron Christian showed Monday night that it still had some punch after defeating the Starkville Christian Lady Cougars 47-26.

Racheal McGrew had 24 points as the Lady Eagles pulled away in the second half against the Lady Cougars.

"I think we still have a few good players," Hebron Christian coach William Cotton said. "We lost that state championship bunch from last year. It's still early in the season and we hope everyone will come around. We hope to compete for another state championship."

Starkville Christian came out hot and took a 4-0 lead on back-to-back baskets by Mary Driskell.

McGrew went to work and scored the next four points for the Lady Eagles to tie the game at 4-4.

Olivia Moore had a basket and the Lady Cougars held its final lead of the game at 6-4 with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter.

A 3-point play by McGrew gave Hebron a 7-6 advantage, but a free throw by Carley Wells of SCS tied the game at 7-7.

McGrew scored right before time expired in the first quarter and the Lady Eagles took the lead at 9-7 and never lost it again. McGrew had all nine points for Hebron in the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles extended the margin to 19-11 at halftime and 28-17 after three quarters.

Hebron collapsed defensively in the paint and made it difficult for the Lady Cougars to get points inside during the course of the game. Wells finished with only five points.

"We kept trying to get it in there, but they packed it in and our shots weren't falling," Starkville Christian coach Luke Buckner said. "They were very good down low on the other end as well and we had a hard time shutting that down."

Tanner Smith led the Lady Cougars with 10 points and Buckner has been pleased with her progress.

"Tanner has definitely come along as far as jump shot goes," Buckner said. "She continually works on it over and over. She really wants to be able to shoot the ball."

Along with McGrew's point production for the Lady Eagles, McKinsey Wedel had 11 points and Micah Thompson chipped in seven points.

"A couple of my girls were just off bad (Monday night), but McGrew finally got heated up there in the fourth quarter," Cotton said. "We were forcing a lot of shots and took bad shots, but we found a way to win."

Boys Game

Starkville Christian 47,

Hebron Christian 19

The Cougars raced out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a victory over their rival from Clay County.

Starkville Christian scored the first six points of the game when Sam Fairley, Stephen Lane and Isaac Buckner scored consecutive buckets.

After the Eagles got its first points, the Cougars went on a 16-0 run to take control of the outing.

Lane was the leading scorer for Starkville Christian (5-1) with 14 points, while Tony Minor added 11 points and Will Lindner had 10 points.