Hebron Christian seniors do majority of scoring on senior night

It was an impressive performance by the Hebron Christian girls seniors one final time at home during the regular season on Tuesday night.

The quartet of Rebekah Falkner, Holly Hudson, Millie Hudson and Brooke Griffin combined for 43 of the 51 points for the Lady Eagles as they defeated the Central Academy Lady Vikings 51-17.

"This is my fourth year and all they do is keep on winning," Hebron Christian basketball coach Bruce Franks said. "They give it all they've got. Sometimes things don't go right and they get mad at one another, but when it comes down to the nitty gritty, they are always together and are always playing hard and so far, it's been pretty good."

On Tuesday, it was really good.

To read more about just how good the Lady Eagles were, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.