Heat advisory in place again for MSU-South Carolina game
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
With another weekend of temperatures in the 90s on tap, Mississippi State athletics has announced a number of measures to help ensure the safety and well-being of fans attending Saturday's MSU-South Carolina football game in Davis Wade Stadium.
The clear bag policy will also be enforced for the 6 p.m. kickoff.
For more information, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News and the upcoming Game Day section on Saturday.
