Heat advisory issued for Saturday's MSU football game

With temperatures expected to rise into the 90s and heat indices close to 100 degrees Saturday, Mississippi State Athletics has announced a number of measures to help ensure the safety and well-being of fans attending Saturday's season-opener against South Alabama in Davis Wade Stadium.

Each ticketed fan will be allowed to bring into the stadium up to two personal-size, clear water bottles or one clear reusable personal water bottle of 32 ounces or less.

Cash-only kiosks throughout the stadium will be selling reduced price water. A 12-ounce bottle will cost $1, while a one-liter bottle will go for $5. There will be an abundant supply of bottled water available for sale.

Cooling fan stations will be located at the concourse midpoint on each level of the stadium.

Other measures will be implemented to make sure the environment is safe for fans.

For details, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.