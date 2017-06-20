Harveys to host third annual Celebrity Wait Night

Animal lovers will soon be able to help raise money for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society at an upcoming fundraiser event at Harveys in Starkville.

The third annual Celebrity Wait Night will be held to help raise money for the OCHS on July 11 from 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

Harveys is located at 406 Highway 12 E in Starkville.



The event will feature notable locals who will help serve tables and donate all tips from the night to the OCHS.

Those attending include:

Jeffery Rupp – MSU Director of Outreach.

Mark Coblentz – Chopped Junior.

Leah Beasley – MSU Athletics Assistant Athletic Director.

Rhett Hobart – MSU Athletics Director of Marketing.

Aundrea Self – WCBI Anchor.

Lynn Spruill - Starkville Mayor-elect.

Sheriff Steve Gladney - Oktibbeha County Sheriff

John Cohen – MSU Athletic Director.

Lisa Pritchard - Owner/Handler/Event Coordinator of MSU mascot Bully XXI-Jak.

Sean McDonald - Starkville High School Principal.

