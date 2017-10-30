Harvard faculty to visit Golden Triangle today

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story corrects the date for the breakfast meeting to Tuesday, instead of Monday, which was published in Monday's Starkville Daily News print edition.

Twenty faculty and administrative members from the prestigious Harvard Business School will visit the Golden Triangle today to learn more about the region’s economic success and growth over the past decade.

The group is led by Jan W. Rivkin and hopes to examine the “leadership, cross-sector collaboration, and local competitiveness” that has contributed to several globally-renowned companies locating to the Golden Triangle.

Golden Triangle Regional Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins, Jr. said the organization looks forward to sharing this part of the world with such a prestigious group.

“We see this as another opportunity to shed positive light on our region and our state.,” Higgins said. “We’ve got a lot of great stuff happening in the Golden Triangle.”

During their two-day stay, the group will meet with Higgins and the GTR LINK team, and will visit with local elected officials from Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties and their municipalities.

The group will also get the opportunity to tour Steel Dynamics Incorporated, PACCAR Engine Company, the EMCC Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Mississippi State University’s National

Strategic Planning and Research Center.

A breakfast event will be held at the Mill Conference Center at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, featuring a panel discussion slated to begin at 8 a.m.