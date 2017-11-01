Harvard biz faculty learns about Golden Triangle

A group of about 20 faculty members from the prestigious Harvard Business School paid a visit to the Golden Triangle early this week and were given a firsthand account of how the economy has grown and evolved in the region.

The breakfast event - which featured a panel discussion - was hosted by the Golden Triangle Development LINK at the Mill Conference Center on Tuesday, with LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins serving as master of ceremonies.

“I think they’ve learned some stuff from us and we’ve certainly learned some stuff from them,” Higgins told the Starkville Daily News following the event. “I may volunteer to take a bunch of our group up to Cambridge to spend some time with them.”

The panel discussion featured personalities responsible for the formation of the Golden Triangle Regional Development LINK. The biggest question posed by Harvard Business School faculty centered on how the LINK initially came together in a regional way.

“In 14 years looking back, sometimes we forget all that stuff,” Higgins said. “So they wanted to ask me that and I said I thought you should talk to the people that did it.”

Topics discussed included how the LINK was developed, efforts promoting racial equality and representation in the workforce, how West Point’s economy was revitalized and how local officials approached economic development.

The panel featured former General Manager of 4-County Electric Power Association Allegra Brigham, President of TrustMark Bank Bart Wise, Trust Department head for Cadence Bank in Columbus John Davis, Community Counseling Services Region 7 Executive Director Jackie Edwards, Oktibbeha County District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard and attorney Gordon Flowers.

Howard was instrumental in laying the political groundwork for the new industrial park in Oktibbeha County and was asked how local leadership plans to address the changing manufacturing sector.

Howard said when he graduated high school, the norm was to go down to the local plant and get a job that could help sustain and raise a family. However, Howard said those jobs are now gone.

“So, then we get into clean manufacturing type jobs and Joe Max and his team do a wonderful job attracting business to this area, with jobs we can be proud of, jobs people can raise their families on and retire on, but their eyes are on the future,” Howard said.

In short, Howard said it is crucial to stay abreast of the changing times.

“You can’t be satisfied with landing some manufacturing jobs and thinking ‘Okay this is it,’” Howard said. “We know looking back it is an ever-changing market out there.”

While the visit proved beneficial for both parties, much was discussed about bridging the divide in understanding how middle America and the blue-collar heartland operates from an economic development standpoint.

The visiting group of faculty was led by Senior Associate Dean for Research Jan W. Rivkin, who told the Starkville Daily News that a divide doesn’t so much as exist between the academic world and the blue-collar heartland, but said it is about what part of the world does one pay attention to.

“I think in the deep history of Harvard Business School, we have tried to understand heartland businesses and middle America and really all aspects of America,” Rivkin said. “But in recent years, we have paid more attention to global issues and tended to go around the world and look at things. We’re not doing less of that, we just realized we have been missing things.”

Higgins said the biggest takeaway he had from the experience was the impact on artificial intelligence, robotics and a changing industry.

“(Rivkin) told us last night he’s got a (venture capital) company working on a robot that washes glasses, like a human,” Higgins said. “Guess what? Those jobs will go away.”

Rivkin said the most valuable takeaway for him came in the form of seeing collaboration among local governments, industry and economic development officials.

During their visit, the group toured Steel Dynamics Incorporated, PACCAR Engine Company, the EMCC Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Mississippi State University’s National Strategic Planning and Research Center.

“If you’re here in town, you may not recognize it, but it’s kind of like asking the fish ‘How’s the water?’” Rivkin said. “The fish doesn’t know the water is wet. But we hear from the outside, you notice people have the trust to work together in innovative ways to advance the interest of the community and that’s not something to be taken for granted.”