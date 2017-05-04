Harris steps down as Eupora softball coach

Following a four-win season and an absence in the Class 2A softball playoffs, Eupora head coach Kaley Harris stepped down from her position as head coach last Friday a source told the Starkville Daily News.

Harris was 4-7 this season and the Lady Eagles missed out on the playoffs just two years removed from winning the school’s first slow pitch state championship in 2015.

The Lady Eagles had made it as far as the North State championship round two years ago when they played eventual state champion East Webster. Eupora was eliminated in the second round last season by Mantachie and missed the playoffs all together this year.

School officials told the SDN that there has not been a replacement set to follow Harris. She will remain at the school in her teaching position for the foreseeable future.