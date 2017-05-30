Harden follows Predators, Bulldogs in postseason

Nat Harden is following postseason on two different fronts.

As the Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and youth hockey for the Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League, Harden is focused on what’s happening in the Stanley Cup playoffs right now.

Harden also has a reason to keep an eye on the activity taking place in Hattiesburg this weekend.

The former pitcher for Starkville High School and Mississippi State will be following the progress of the Bulldogs in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. He played for MSU from 1992-96.

With his parents still living in Starkville, Harden comes home as often as he can and likes to attend Bulldog athletic events when possible.

“I get back there two or three times a year,” Harden said of Starkville. “Obviously, I keep up with State quite a bit. I’m a big baseball fan and go to as many games as I can, then also come to some football games.

“I’m definitely a big supporter of State. My brother (John) played there and my dad taught there for many, many years so there are a lot of ties back at State.”

Harden graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Sports Administration.

In his role with the Predators, Harden has required all employees to ring a Mississippi State/Nashville Predators cowbell upon accomplishing a sale.

Harden said former MSU and now Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has attended a Predators game during the playoffs.

It’s been a successful year for the Nashville hockey team and Harden said the run to the Stanley Cup finals has been a “fun” experience.

In Harden’s bio on the Predators website, he is listed as “an original Predator,” and he started with the franchise in 1997.

“I’ve been with the organization now for close to 20 years,” Harden said. “To be able to go from an expansion team without a name to be able to be in the Stanley Cup finals right now is a pretty amazing feeling. Obviously, we want to win more games and ultimately win the Cup, but just to be able to be at this point is really gratifying.”

Harden started in Nashville as Fan Relations Account Service Executive before becoming a Corporate Account Executive in 2000. He was promoted to Season-Ticket Sales Manager prior to the 2003-04 season, Director of Ticket Sales in 2006, Vice President of Ticket Sales in 2007 and Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales in 2013.

Since leading the ticket sales department, Harden has watched Nashville increase attendance by 25 percent and renewed season-ticket holders at an average of 90 percent.

The Predators sold out 19 home games during the season, which is the fourth-most in franchise history, and they have surpassed 90 percent season ticket renewal for the fifth-consecutive season.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re certainly happy to be where we are,” Harden said.

Nashville was edged 5-3 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals on Monday night. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night.