Hankerson arrested again, no longer at MSU

For the third time in under a month, now-former Mississippi State defensive back John Michael Hankerson has been arrested.

Hankerson was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Horn Lake in connection to a December 17th incident at Campus Trails apartments in Starkville. According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Hankerson and two unidentified black males are accused of entering an apartment at Campus Trails, pistol whipping the occupants and taking items from the dwelling.

Hankerson is now being held at the OCSO on felony charges including five counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Hankerson’s bond has been set at $420,000.

For more details on the latest Hankerson arrest, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.