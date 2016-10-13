Hamilton arraigned on meth charge

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Glenn Hamilton has been formally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood's office.

Hamilton was arraigned this week in Clay County Circuit Court before Judge Jim Kitchens, according to Oktibbeha County Circuit Court staff. Hamilton was arrested in June, and indicted for one count of possession of methamphetamine. A news release from Hood's office previously stated Hamilton was arraigned in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

The clerk was released on $5,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $50,000 fine. District 16 District Attorney Scott Colom recused himself from the case, which was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander will prosecute the case.