Hair stylist helps families of special needs children

Starkville native Jonathan Utz,10, sat in his special-wheeled chair with a plastic cape around his shoulders as hair stylist Brandi Street snipped his hair into shape.

Utz had taken Street's spray bottle from her, and was playing with it, spraying them both as he pressed the small trigger beneath its nozzle.

Street laughed and continued clipping his hair, encouraging him as she did so. Utz laughed in response, sitting still and watching a misty spray of water puff out of the bottle every time he squeezed.

For parents with special needs children, the smallest things can be a challenge, but Street, 31, from Norman, Oklahoma, is trying to help lighten the load on local parents by bringing her profession to them.

Street visited Kids Therapy Spot on Monday to give children with special needs haircuts in an environment where they felt safe.

"If you have an autistic or a special needs kid, it's overwhelming to do things you and I think are normal, like getting your hair cut or going to the grocery store," Street said. "It's not normal for them because it can be overstimulating."

Street said for children with special needs, too many lights, too many sounds and especially too many strangers can be overwhelming. An everyday salon can overstimulate the children and make it harder for them to sit still. Because of this, Street chose to pack up her comb and her scissors and go to Kids Therapy Spot to cut the children's hair in a familiar place with familiar people.

Street said the first time she went to Kids Therapy Spot, there was a mother who was so thankful she brought her son to Chromatix — a salon near City Hall where Street works — so he could have Street cut his hair again.

The mother brought her son in on a quiet day in the salon, and he recognized Street, even talking with her as she worked. Street said the mother told her it was the first time she had ever taken her son to a salon without having to hold him still or calm him down.

Street worked in a salon in Minneapolis before moving to Starkville two years ago with her husband.

"In Minneapolis, I went to an autistic school and I donated my time there with my coworkers cutting kids' hair," Street said. "This was just one way I felt I could kind of give back."

Street knows the owners of Kids Therapy Spot and asked their permission to set up shop in their building.

"Today is my second time," Street said on Monday. "I hope to try and make it a regular thing every couple months or so."