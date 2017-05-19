Habitat raises $40K at annual golf tournament

Thanks to 27 teams and a slew of sponsors and contributors, Habitat For Humanity will be able to finance the construction of a new house for a deserving family in Starkville.

The Habitat For Humanity Golf Classic was played Friday at the Starkville Country Club. The one day tournament consisted of a standard 18 holes with two groups starting on each tee to begin the day.

The event also featured a chance to sink a hole-in-one and win $10,000, along with other cash prizes offered for getting a ball the closest to the pin and for the longest drive.

Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Joel Downey said the previous high mark for fundraising through the annual event was about $34,000.

“This will pay for half of a house, so they are putting a family into a house basically with this tournament,” Downey said. “ This is our one big event like this.”

The team from Ferguson & Coats General Dentistry finished atop the leaderboard on Friday. The team consisted of Jason Coats, Tyler Crosland, Corey Hancock and Tommy Harthcock.

“We had a great time helping raise money for such a great organization,” Coats said.

Flo Henley serves as chairperson for the fundraising side of the event and said the turnout and money raised was made possible by individuals, business and churches from around the area.

“Golfers love this tournament and they love coming because it’s a good cause,” Henley said. “It’s well organized and thanks to the good Lord we have beautiful weather today. “

Henley said the Habitat For Humanity houses can cost roughly $80,000, depending on how many bedrooms are planned. With the Habitat For Humanity Golf Classic representing the organization's only major fundraising event, emphasis is put on the need for the event to be successful in order to help keep building houses.

“Every year we have done better and it’s a group effort,” Henley said. “All the money that is used to build the house is raised in Starkville so that says a lot about the community. We’ve built 61 houses, which is great for a city the size of Starkville.”

Henley then said Habitat For Humanity hopes to start construction on a new house this fall.