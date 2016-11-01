Guide to Holiday Giving out now

Volunteer Starkville launched its annual Guide to Holiday Giving Tuesday, and the resource outlines various volunteer and service needs across Oktibbeha County from now through December.

The guide outlines various needed donations from groups across the county, while outlining days in which volunteers are needed to support organizations. The comprehensive document is divided between agencies, with listed contacts for each organization and is separated between volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

"We saw the need among our nonprofit partners and a lot of them will take special donations for the people they serve, or they might have an event they need help with," said Volunteer Starkville Director Jamey Bachman. "There was an interest and a need for the guide. We thought it would be a nice way to market our nonprofits."

The guide's biggest volunteer needs include: The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, Helping Hands of Oktibbeha County, Emerson Family Resource Center, United Way of North Mississippi and Christian World Missions.

Each organization listed includes holiday items each group may need, and ways to donate to each respective nonprofit.

"Our mission is to provide for the coordination, organization and development of volunteers in the community," Bachman said. "Being the resource for the community if you want to volunteer is important to us. Being aware of what our nonprofit partner's needs are during the holiday season and beyond is important to use because it helps us get people connected to places that need them most."

To volunteer, call 662-268-2865 or email Bachman at jamey@volunteerstarkville.org. The guide is available online at volunteerstarkville.org.