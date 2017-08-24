GSDP names new director of membership development

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership on Thursday named Hunter Harrington as the GSDP’s new director of membership development.

Harrington comes to the GSDP after working with Mitchell Companies, Curio Brands and Learfield Sports.

Additionally, Harrington has internship experience with the College of Charleston Athletic Department and the Tupelo Convention and Visitor Bureau. She also holds undergraduate and masters degrees from Mississippi State University.

Harrington will take the role vacated by Heath Barret, who left the GSDP in July.

Barret is now the vice president of membership development at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I am excited to step into the membership development position but have big shoes to fill,” Harrington said. “Heath Barret did an excellent job in growing membership and expanding professional development opportunities for new and existing businesses. I am looking to continue that growth and seek out new ways for us to promote the success of new business and industry in our community”

GSDP Chief Executive Officer Scott Maynard said Harrington will bring a wealth of experience to the GSDP.

“We are looking forward to having her become an active part of the Partnership and our community,” Maynard said.

