GSDP to name CEO candidates in July

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership (GSDP) on Friday said it has hired an executive search consultant to help find suitable candidates to fill the open CEO/President position.

The GSDP hired the Logan Development Group - a Mississippi-based firm - which will conduct a site visit and hold meeting with the Search Committee and community stakeholders to establish criteria for the position.

Candidates are expected to be presented by the group for consideration in July with the new CEO to be announced in late summer.

The group plans to advertise the position national and will start to consider applicants in June. Qualified candidates will be presented to the search committee for review.

“We are excited about working with the Logan Development Group to identify a new CEO for the partnership,” said Michelle Amos, chair of the GSDP Board of Directors. “The Logan Development Group has a history of successful placements in community development and we look forward to utilizing their experience to help us with this vital role in our community.”

CEO Daniel Logan said the company is excited to do business in its home state

“Being a Mississippi company, it means a lot to work close to home and assist such a great organization. The Greater Starkville Development Partnership and the Starkville Community has had a lot of to offer and we think this position will be very attractive.”