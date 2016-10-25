GSDP leader resigns

The Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership resigned Tuesday, effective immediately.

Jennifer Gregory gave her resignation to GSDP Chairwoman Michelle Amos Monday, ahead of the group's regular meeting Tuesday. Gregory did not give any reason for the resignation, and Amos could not immediately be reached for comment on when a new leader would be appointed.

"I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve the Starkville community over the last seven years," Gregory said in a texted statement. "It has been an honor and a pleasure, and I am extremely proud of what my team and I have accomplished. I look forward to the future and will always wish the best for the partnership."

