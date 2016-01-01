GSDP to host Coffee With A Cop

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership will host the upcoming Coffee With A Cop event on Friday, along with Shelter Insurance agents Cory Lucious and Hayes Brooks.

"We are honored to host Coffee With A Cop," said GSDP Special Events and Projects Coordinator Jennifer Prather. "This event knot only gives us the opportunity to invite our patrons to network with members of our local law enforcement, but also allows us to thank them for the countless hours they put in keeping or city safe."

The casual event is a great way to get to know officers in a relaxed environment, according to SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady. Residents can visit with officers and SPD staff from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 200 E. Main St. The department hosts Coffee With A Cop on the third Friday of every month.

The event was one of the first community-oriented reoccurring events adopted by the Starkville Police Department, and looks to give residents and officers time to interact outside of law enforcement situations.

The initiative was started in California in 2011, and now hosts events in all 50 states, according to the national website.