GSDP’s Prather named Interim Director of Tourism

A familiar face at the Greater Starkville Development Partnership (GSDP) will be assuming a new role.

Jennifer Prather - who has been with the GSDP since 2013 - has been tapped for the role of Interim Director of Tourism. Prather originally joined the GSDP as Special Events and Projects Coordinator, before assuming the role of Starkville Community Market Manager.

The position was left vacant when former GSDP CEO Jennifer Gregory resigned in October. Gregory also served as Vice President for Tourism and director of Main Street Starkville. When Gregory resigned, the job for all intents and purposes was left vacant, requiring some reshuffling of staff. Director of Membership Development Heath Barret was named Interim CEO and now Prather will fill the remaining roles once occupied by Gregory.

"I look forward to the future of the partnership under the director of a new CEO and opportunity that lie for myself in the organization," Prather said.

“I’m honored and appreciative of the trust that the GSDP Board has placed in me to oversee the CVB/Main Street in the interim,” Prather said. “I am proud of Starkville and look forward to further contributing to the good work that our team is doing in the community.”

Barret also spoke to Prather’s success with promoting Starkville through many events associated with the CVB and Starkville Main Street.

“We are excited for her and look forward to many more opportunities that lie ahead that bring tourists to our city under her direction,” Barret said.