Groups start planning MLK Jr. Day events

Organizers from multiple community groups are starting to plan volunteer outreach events and community meetings ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

The Oktibbeha County NAACP chapter met this week to set a date for the group's Night of Unity event, set for January 15. Last year's roundtable discussion was held in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church. NAACP Chapter President Chris Taylor said the exact location and time would be released soon.

In years past, the Night of Unity event focused on injustices facing multiple groups of people, while allowing an open space for thoughtful discussion of how to improve social understanding in the Golden Triangle area.

The following day, Starkville will host the 47th annual march across the city in honor of King's civil rights legacy at 1:30 p.m. This year's keynote speaker will be Mississippi State University professor Debra Prince, Ph.D. Taylor said an open invitation stood for all elected officials in the area to attend. Last year, multiple aldermen, Mayor Parker Wiseman and county supervisors attended the remembrance march.

On the 16th, Volunteer Starkville, MSU Maroon Volunteer Center and the MSU Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion will host its 23rd annual Unity Breakfast, starting at 7 a.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Larnzy Carpenter, pastor of First Baptist Church in Longview.

Following the breakfast, attendees can participate in the coalition's MLK Day of Service volunteer drive.

The massive service project will see around 600 volunteers descend on around 25 service sites across Starkville and the county, according to Volunteer Starkville Executive Director Jamey Bachman. To volunteer, visit mlkdaystarkville.com.