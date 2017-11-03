Group calling for sale of OCH yet to file financial report

As pre-election campaign finance reports met the desk of the office of the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk, one group calling for the sale of OCH Regional Medical Center has yet to file any documentation for campaign fundraising and spending efforts.

Interim Circuit Clerk Angie McGinnis said her office has received numerous phone calls concerning a group called Nothing But The Facts.

She said people are concerned because Friends of OCH, a group in favor of keeping the hospital locally owned, has provided a pre-election financial report, while the opposition group has not provided reports after advertisements have been aired on the radio and campaign signs placed.

According to Mississippi Code, Section 23-15-807, it states the taking or spending of money in excess of $200 in the aggregate related to a balloted measure must be reported within 10 days of hitting the $200 in the aggregate threshold.

“By state law, then you are considered a political action committee and you should file your certificate of incorporation as such with the Circuit Clerk’s office,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis said as of Thursday, the Circuit Clerk’s office had not received a certificate of incorporation or pre-election campaign finance reports.

McGinnis has attempted to reach out to possible organizers for the “Nothing but the facts,” group but can't find “any factual knowledge” about who is running the group. She said the signs do not have a "paid for by" credit.

Although the circuit clerk’s office is receiving complaints, McGinnis said there are no further steps to be taken for its office.

She said she will continue to attempt contacting the group to inform organizers to file.

“For this office, there would not be any further steps because we do not investigate election crimes, the (Mississippi) Attorney General’s office is the one that investigates election crimes,” McGinnis said. “I suggest those who are concerned to call the Mississippi Attorney General’s office with their concerns.”

The Starkville Daily News reached out to the Nothing But The Facts group, but did not get a response before press deadline on Thursday.