Grizzlies camp helps youth sharpen skills

Madracus Wade hopes to make a difference in the lives of young people. The former Arkansas Razorback uses the sport of basketball to get that accomplished. Wade has brought the Memphis Grizzlies basketball camp back to the Starkville Sportsplex for the second-straight year. The purpose of the camp in Wade's mind is to help the participants find out where they stand in basketball and how far they can take their skills. "It's a sanctuary where they can get away, establish themselves and figure out what they want to do," Wade said. "They can decide to take the next step whether they are going to be a middle school player or high school player. This is a good place to find their identity, find things they need to work on and continue to build on that." Monday was the first day of the camp at the Travis Outlaw Center and Wade was pleased with how things progressed. After the morning session, the drills in the afternoon were geared more toward 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging. "The guys have come out with a lot of energy and played with a lot of effort so that's what we wanted," Wade said. "We want them to have fun, but learn at the same time." The camp will continue through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Wade, who is now a part of the Charlotte Hornets D-League team, said children can still come out and be a part of the activity. He requests that any potential campers arrive at the Travis Outlaw Center by 8:30 or 8:45 so they can get started on time.