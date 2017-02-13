Graphic design student wins poster contest

Anna Zollicoffer is the winner of a poster competition set up by the World Neighbors Association to promote the 2017 International Fiesta.

Zollicoffer is a graphic design student from Flowood and graduated from Northwest Rankin High School in 2013. She plans to graduate in May of 2017. The bio says that Zollicoffer submits work to the Mississippi Collegiate Art Competition and six of her pieces have been accepted in the past two years.

A news release said that Zollicoffer's winning poster design will appear around town and on the MSU campus to publicize the event. It will also be featured on the cover of the 27th International Fiesta program.

The International Fiesta is an annual event held on the MSU Drill Field, where students, faculty and people all around Starkville can share their culture with others and experience the culture of different people around the world. Tables are set up around the Drill Field.

This year's International Fiesta Day will be April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.