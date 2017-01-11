Grantham hired as Mississippi State football defensive coordinator

Todd Grantham, one of the elite defensive minds in the country with over 25 years of combined experience at the college and NFL levels, has been chosen defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State, head coach Dan Mullen announced on Wednesday.

Grantham has spent 10 seasons as a defensive coordinator, including most recently at Louisville since 2014 where he molded the Cardinals into one of the top units nationally. His squads ranked in the top-20 nationally in either scoring or total defense in five of his seven seasons as a college defensive coordinator, including all three years at Louisville.

“Todd has proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the country this decade,” MSU head coach Dan Mullen said. “He understands what it takes to build a physical and aggressive defense at the highest of levels. We are excited to welcome he and his family to Starkville.”

For more on the hire, see Thursday's sports page of the Starkville Daily News.