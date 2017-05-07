Graduation at MSU: students move closer to their aspirations

Mississippi State University's newest alumni said farewell to their 2017 spring classes and plan their next steps after graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

Ayanna Evans, 24, is one of many who walked across the stage in Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday, graduating with a degree in social work.

A native of Starkville, Ayanna is ready to move into her new career.

"I start work on Monday at Lowndes County Child Protective Services," Evans said.

Tori Holmes, 23, from Sikeston, Missouri, and Benjamin White, 23, from Union City, Tennessee, graduated together on Saturday morning.

The pair met on the first week of school at MSU, and have been friends since.

Now, Holmes plans to move to Denver, and White said he is applying for jobs in Nashville and Atlanta.

Taylor Henry, 22, from Atlanta, Georgia, is also planning on a change in scenery. However, MSU isn't his last stepping stone on the path of his educational career.

Henry, a political science major, plans to move to Los Angeles to begin his career as a paralegal before entering law school in the fall. As for which school he will attend, Henry has a few in mind — possibilities include University of California, Los Angeles, Southwestern Law School, or Loyola Marymount University.

"I'm a city boy, so (Starkville) was something I had to get used to," Henry said. "It was rough at times, but I managed to get through it. The support of all the people and the staff got me through it, as well."