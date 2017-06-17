Governor to speak at forest products convention

Governor Phil Bryant will visit Starkville at the end of June to kick off the Forest Products Society's 71st International Convention.

Bryant will speak at the opening session on Monday, June 26, about the forest products industry in Mississippi. Bryant will cover topics of new developments in Mississippi and the state's contributions to the industry as a whole.

The convention, organized in part by Mississippi State University's College of Forest Resources, will meet at The Mill at MSU from June 26 to June 28. The theme for the convention is "The Future of the Global Forest Products Industry."

FPS President Richard Vlosky said the society has 42 member countries.

Vlosky said thousands of people come to the convention to discuss the latest forest products research and innovations.

Attendees may also sign up for tours of the MSU Sustainable Bioproducts Department, the Biewer Lumber Sawmill and the Winston Plywood Mill.

Registration for the convention is open until June 25.