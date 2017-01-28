Gourmet treat shop plans Main Street opening

Main Street in Starkville will soon be treated to a new snack stop opening in the coming weeks.

The Pop Porium - a gourmet popcorn and concession shop - plans to open downtown at 119 E. Main Street in mid-February or early March.

Owner Rosa Dalomba told the SDN that while popcorn will be the menu specialty and the company's namesake, there will be other offerings to appeal to local taste buds.

"We have a goal of starting with 50 flavors and ending the year with over 100," she said.

In addition to the wide array of popcorn, The Pop Porium will also sell gourmet sodas and New Orleans-style gourmet snowballs featuring homemade syrup. Dalomba also said the store will serve organic, vegan and other healthy options.

Dalomba originally moved to Starkville from East Providence, Rhode Island, with her boyfriend, whose love for popcorn inspired her to go into business for herself. What started as a hobby for Dalomba - who has a formal culinary background - evolved into something she thought the community would enjoy.

Most of all, Dalomba said she looks forward to interacting with customers.

"I love dealing with people, when I worked at the Westin Hotel (in Providence, Rhode Island), I won all kinds of awards for hospitality and that's just one of the things I really enjoy."

Dalomba said she intends to employ at least five people at The Pop Porium, including herself.

Once open, Dalomba said the store will be open Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.