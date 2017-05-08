GOP Gridlock: Ward 1 Republicans head to runoff

The drama in deciding a Republican winner in the GOP Primary for the Ward 1 Board of Aldermen seat saw yet another twist Monday and voters will now take to the polls again to resolve the most tightly contested local race this election season.

A meeting was called by the Republican Municipal Election Committee on Monday at the Circuit Court office, which coincided with Republican candidate Jason Camp’s request for reconsideration.

The committee ruled in closed executive session that the vote tally now stands tied at 104 for both candidates, and a runoff will be held between Camp and Republican incumbent Ben Carver on Tuesday, May 16, to decide who will face Democrat Christine Williams in the June 6 General Election.

Of the two affidavit ballots in question, one was accepted while the other was rejected because the voter moved from the county to inside the city limits and did not properly update the address change 30 days prior to the election.

Oktibbeha County Republican Executive Committee member Jack Forbus led the meeting on Monday and said the committee came to the tie decision following a discussion behind closed doors in executive session.

“There will be a runoff a week from tomorrow, the week of the 16th,” Forbus said. “We will certify the election that occurred last week tomorrow at 9 a.m. at city hall. It will appear as a tie.”

Voters in Ward 1 who participated in the Democratic Primary for the mayor's race will not be able to vote in the Republican runoff for Ward 1 Alderman, which could signal a low turnout coupled with a mayoral Democratic Primary runoff scheduled for the same day between Lynn Spruill and Johnny Moore.

Both Camp and Carver had legal representation on hand, but for now it appears the time for contesting ballots has come to a halt with candidates focused on last minute campaigning over the next week.

Carver was represented by attorney William Starks, while Camp had Charles Yoste as his legal counsel.

Primary Night first saw Camp claim victory by a total of 104-103, but the victory was short lived as disputes over three sealed affidavit ballots arose.

On Wednesday morning following Primary Day, three affidavit ballots were in question relating to the election, and all three were initially rejected by the Municipal Election Committee. The three affidavits were at first rejected, in part because poll officials did not sign the backs of two of the envelopes.

However, last Thursday, the committee met again and decided that only information on the front of the sealed affidavit envelope was pertinent to the vote cast. The two ballots in question were then accepted and incumbent Ben Carver became the winner with 105 votes to Camp’s 104.

Now that the race is tied with a week left for voters to determine the winner, both candidates said their primary focus will be getting voters to the polls on May 16.

Carver said his next move on the campaign trail will be to find ways to identify those that voted and get them out again.

“I’ve gotten a really positive response from this,” Carver said. “The voters want their vote to count and anything to do to have their vote count, they will do it.”

Camp told the SDN following the reconsideration that he was disappointed the process got to the point it did, with both candidates having to bring in legal counsel amid the confusion.

“I don’t think it’s the fault of either candidate,” Camp said. “The thing I asked for on Wednesday and I asked for on Thursday night was to slow down, look at the resources available to us and find out what’s the law and I think we’ve done that tonight.”

Camp then said a big hurdle for him and his Republican challenger moving forward would be to properly educate voters on the events that transpired in the last week.

“I’ve had people tell me they will pick up my campaign signs and bring them to me, and others tell me congratulations they can’t wait to vote for me in June,” Camp said. “I think Ben and I have a huge challenge to help voters understand what happened. We have to make sure we are educating voters.”