Good at end: Bulldogs win St. Petersburg Bowl

Bulldogs celebrate St. Petersburg Bowl win.
The Associated Press
sports@starkvilledailynews.com
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS

Mississippi State's sideline erupted in celebration, relieved to escape with a victory to end a challenging season.
Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns in another strong performance by the dual-threat quarterback; however, the heavily favored Bulldogs had to block a field goal in the closing seconds to hold off Miami (Ohio) 17-16 in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Monday.
