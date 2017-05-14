Golf tournament for Bell Foundation deemed successful

Nick Bell continues to impact lives at Mississippi State.

The former MSU defensive end and Bessemer, Ala., native, who died in 2010 at the age of 20 due to rare form of cancer, has a legacy that lives on courtesy of the Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation. The group held its fifth annual charity golf tournament at the MSU Golf Course on Saturday seeking to raise funds for the foundation’s scholarship. The day was considered a success according to Nick Bell’s mother, Linda.

“It went pretty good,” Linda Bell said. “We had fun. We basically just wanted people to know about the Nick Bell scholarship fund and how they could donate to the fund. All the money we raised will go towards that scholarship.”

The organization’s goal is to raise $25,000 to endow the scholarship. There is still work to do, Linda Bell says, but the group is on the way to reaching its target. Saturday’s events helped with that. The organization will continue working toward its goal by having auction items available at an MSU alumni golf tournament in Jackson next month.

“Because Nick was a part of that university, we want to help those students there in the form of this scholarship fund,” Linda Bell said. “We plan to continue that for as long as we can and as long as people want to contribute to help grow the foundation and scholarship fund.”

People wanting to donate towards the scholarship can still do so. Individuals can give online by going to msufoundation.com. Donations are also accepted by mail by sending it to the Mississippi State University Foundation at P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, Mississippi 39762. Whether giving online or by mail, specify the gift is for the Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation Annual Scholarship.

The organization appreciates all gifts. It’s just the Bell family’s way of giving back to the university that loved Nick, while at the same time making sure his legacy is carried on.

“He left an impression on so many lives while he was here,” Linda Bell said. “Just the response that we got from people all over the country (after his passing) and especially people there at Mississippi State, it was just amazing how they showed how much they cared for him.”