Golf coach Smith knew immediately MSU was for him

One look was all it took for Dusty Smith.

Smith, who was hired last week as Mississippi State’s new men’s golf head coach, stood at the podium at MSU’s Bryan Building on Tuesday and rang a cowbell for the first time.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for a long time,” Smith said.

It was the culmination of a process that saw Smith shift from an assistant at Vanderbilt to the leader of the Bulldogs.

Smith said joining MSU was a no-brainer when given the opportunity.

“When I found out this job was coming open, I knew from the get-go that I wanted to be a Bulldog,” Smith said. “My first trip to Starkville validated every thought I had about the Starkville community and the Mississippi State family.

“When I interviewed for the position, I knew I wanted to be at Mississippi State for the long haul.”

Mississippi State director of athletics John Cohen afforded Smith that opportunity. Cohen has been no stranger to making impact hires since becoming athletic director last year. His first was head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro, whose team is currently two wins away from the College World Series. Cohen also hired Tom Anagnost, a highly-respected assistant from North Carolina State coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, to be MSU’s head soccer coach.

Now, Cohen has put the men’s golf program in Smith’s hands. He’s confident that decision will turn out to be the right call.

“In Dusty Smith, we feel like we have found our man,” Cohen said. “When Dusty got to Vanderbilt, their golf team was ranked 75th in the country, which is pretty remarkable considering that this year, for a good portion of the year, Vanderbilt golf was ranked number one in the nation. He helped guide Vanderbilt to four-straight NCAA appearances and three straight NCAA match play top-eight appearances. Vanderbilt University is the only team in the SEC that can say that.”

Smith’s Vanderbilt tenure was just the latest stop on what has been a successful career in golf. Smith, a Woodlands, Texas native, played collegiately at Lamar where he earned Ping All-American honors and three All-Southland Conference selections while leading the Cardinals to four straight NCAA Regionals and two NCAA Championship berths.