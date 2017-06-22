Golden Triangle emergency officials report little storm impact

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Port Arthur, Texas and Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday Morning, bringing a large swath of wet weather across the south and a three-foot storm surge to the coastline.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a tropical depression on Thursday, but emergency officials across the Golden Triangle are still monitoring conditions moving forward.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until Friday evening for Oktibbeha and Clay counties, as well as several other counties and parishes in Mississippi, Southeast Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana.

The National Weather Service said on Thursday severe storms would be possible for the Golden Triangle mainly through the evening hours Thursday, with a slight risk for tornadoes and potentially damaging wind.

However, emergency managers in all three Golden Triangle counties said they weren’t expecting anything too serious from the storm.

“I think the only thing we’re expecting is some localized flooding," said Oktibbeha County Emergency Manager Shank Phelps.

Phelps added that there was some potential for tornadoes, but that it was not likely.

“It just depends on which way it’s spinning up, and how long it sits on top of us,” Phelps said.

Lowndes County Emergency Manager Cindy Lawrence said she met with emergency officials to discuss flooding risk, and that Lowndes County had not yet seen anything major.

“We’ve had two or three trees down, but that’s it,” Lawrence said. “One of the trees took some power lines down, but that power has been restored.”

Clay County Emergency manager Kerry Gentry-Blissard gave a similar report.

“They are predicting some flash flooding in our area, but I haven’t heard any reports, particularly over roads,” Gentry-Blissard said.

Gentry-Blissard added that flooding was possible in the Tibbee community, due to the Tibbee Creek rising.