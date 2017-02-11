GoFundMe drive started for injured Starkville pooch

A GoFundMe drive has been started to help a four-legged member of one Starkville family.

Tabbitha and Charlie Jones have a baby on the way, but their 3-year-old Maltese - named Astro - recently fell off the couple's bed and broke his back.

Astro was left paralyzed from his chest down, requiring a costly surgery to decompress his spine - to the tune of $4,000. The GoFundMe page says Astro will need a wheelchair to be able to get around.

Charlie Jones is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and officer with the Starkville Police Department and his wife, Tabbitha, is currently eight months pregnant.

The fundraising goal on the website is $2,500 - with 16 people contributing $640 in only four days, as of Saturday