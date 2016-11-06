Giving opponents Fitz

Nick Fitzgerald sat behind heralded former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott for two years as Prescott led the Bulldogs to big win after big win.

Now MSU’s starting signal caller, Fitzgerald can add a huge victory to his own resume.

Fitzgerald passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 182 yards and two scores to lead the Bulldogs to a shocking 35-28 upset win over No. 4 Texas A&M on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The win sent a shot of life back into Mississippi State’s previously disappointing season and continued to solidify Fitzgerald as the successor to Prescott’s throne as the leader of the offense.

“As the season is going, I’ve gotten more experience as a starter and I’m feeling more and more comfortable,” Fitzgerald said. “Me and my teammates are learning from each other every day, like knowing exact tendencies and things like that.”

For more on Fitzgerald's growth as a quarterback, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.