Giant map makes stop at Overstreet

Overstreet Elementary students attended a memorable geography lesson Wednesday, when a giant map of Europe made a stop at the school.

The map was brought by the Mississippi Geographic Alliance, and also made a stop at Armstrong Middle School. During the presentation, students got to explore the map and learn lessons about European nations.

The giant map has been making a stop in Starkville for the past few years, with a map of Asia being featured last year. “We have a tremendous maps program,” said Mississippi Geographic Alliance Teacher Consultant Barbara Boone.

“In February, we will bring the National Geographic continent map, a different continent each year on a tour of Mississippi. It starts on the coast, and ends in DeSoto County.

Boone said the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School district had participated in the map program for some time, and that it was important for students to have knowledge of geography, especially in the multicultural climate that Mississippi State University brings to Starkville. Student teacher Dominique Brown also emphasized the importance of geography.

“It’s just good for them to learn about places that they’re not familiar with,” said Brown, a senior at MSU.

Brown also said she had given her students a geography assignment leading up to the map visit, dividing students into groups and assigning them European nations to compare and contrast with the U.S. “We’ll see 20,000 students across the state between Jan. 20 and the end of February… We’re teaching students the map of Europe and the surrounding countries,” Boone said.