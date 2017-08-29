Getting to know the new face of Oktibbeha County EMA

Looking up from her desk, Director of Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Kristen Campanella let out a deep breath when trying to recall one of her most vivid 911 calls.

“We had a call for a baby not breathing,” Campanella said. “That probably was the most stressful call I had when I first started.”

Staring at a dozen monitors, preparing dispatch, filing reports and listening to a distressed caller about their child not breathing, dispatch received another phone call with another baby not breathing.

The address was on the same street, just a few doors down and she thought it was the same call and treated it as such until she realized they were wrong.

“You can’t take any call for granted and you have to treat every call as that’s the first call coming in,” Campanella said.

The adrenaline kicked in, along with their training the team was able to handle the situation properly. After a brief moment of what felt like chaos, they were hit with a sudden silence.

“When it was over we were both sitting there, crying for the next hour,” Campanella said. “It’s hard because you’re helping these people but you never get the closure you need.”

Since Aug. 1, emergency management received over 8,445 telephone calls, monitored over 37, 212 radio transmissions and completed over 3,200 incident re-ports. The average number of phone calls is around 75 each day but the number jumps to about 150 to 200 calls a day during a football game weekend.

There are a total of four communications supervisors and one is always present during a shift during dis- patch. For dispatch, there are three people per shift, but if there is an event or it’s a game day weekend, there is an extra person on the shift to help field calls.

Emergency Management answers all emergency calls for the county and dispatch fire departments, EMS and sheriff’s department, along with answering after hours calls for Starkville Utilities for sewer, water and electrical problems.

“A lot of people don’t realize what all goes into the 911 side of things,” Campanella said. “It takes a lot of multitasking to be able to do that job along with patience.”

Campanella said the majority of calls they receive are from traffic accidents.

For one accident, Campanella said dispatch could receive about 10 calls, and will stay on the phone with the person who has the most information about the incident.

As for the process of a 911 call, Campanella said there is a list of questions dispatchers ask callers, but the first question is where is the caller inquires as to the caller’s location.

She said once the address is confirmed, they will be able to decipher what type of response needs to be sent.

“A rule that we have is if the status of the incident can change before first responders get on the scene, we stay on the phone with them,” Campanella said.

Those incidents include seizures, if the caller thinks they are in danger or medical related calls.

Even though receiving calls is stressful, not all calls are as serious as one would think. Some may be ludicrous or even comical.

Campanella said they received one call from a person who was shorted money on a drug deal and wanted them to send someone out to take care of the situation.

“We’ll get them right over there to you,” Campanella said laughing.

Campanella said people would be surprised what people call 911 for whether it’s their lights are not working, trash can was stolen and other little things. She said

she doesn’t want to discourage anyone from calling because it is an emergency to them, she said it even takes the pressure off for a brief moment.

Including receiving 911 calls, the primary goal of the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency is to have the community prepared for all types of emergencies and disasters.

“Severe weather is probably our primary threat any day of the week,” Campanella said.

With severe weather, Campanella said the other threat Oktibbeha County will face is flash flooding.

She stressed especially with the amount of rainfall the county could receive due to Hurricane Harvey, it is important to be prepared for anything.

“An SUV can flood in six inches of water,” Campanella said. “That gushing water rips up the pavement and creates potholes that you don’t even know are there until you drive through itand your car is gone.”

One of the most important parts of Emergency Management’s role is to prepare and train the public for a disastrous event. She said people need to be prepared for the first 72 hours on their own until aid can arrive.

Campanella said she remembers going to help Smithville, Mississippi in 2011 when a tornado rippedthrough a town, leaving only devastation. She said Starkville is incredibly lucky to not have experienced an event of that magnitude.

Campanella acknowledged the myth of a safety bubble around Starkville, but one day the bubble will pop.

“It’s not what disaster we are going to get, it’s when,” Campanella said.

One question Campanella said keeps emergency response up at night is ‘are we ready?’ and has the department done enough to prepare residents for when a disaster occurs.

“It’s going to take something of impact for everybody to wake up and say ‘oh wow we need to be doing this’ and that’s a worry of mine,” Campanella said.

ADMINISTRATIVE CHANGES

Since taking over in July for outgoing EMA Director Shank Phelps, Campanella said there won’t be a lot of changes to the department, but since moving to their new location, they have more room and newer equipment. She said the new equipment allows dispatch to be more efficient.

Campanella promoted Jarvis Boyd as the deputy director of Oktibbeha County Emergency Management in July.

There are some changes to the Floodplain Management program. Those changes include a permitting process for residents who live in a floodplain or flood zone area, updating its local flood prevention ordinance using the state model ordinance as its guide.

The previous administration began the grant process for building a safe room from Starkville. The proposed location would be near Lynn Lane and Industrial Park Road. The

safe room will be able to hold approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people.

The department is looking to create a disaster preparedness program, which will offer presentations to help educate the community on how to be prepared, how to build disaster kits, having a communication plan and how to respond effectively to an emergency situation

The department wants to create a local search and rescue team, which would consist of highly trained volunteers from all of Oktibbeha County’s first responding agencies.

Through applied grants, the department hopes to have a hydrant mapping program, portable gas detectors, a drone to help assist the fire departments, a utility vehicle to transport equipment and personnel,

portable light towers and general office equipment.