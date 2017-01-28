Getting to know mayoral candidate Lynn Spruill

Property manager and retired pilot Lynn Spruill earlier this month qualified to enter the mayoral race in the city of Starkville - a city she has already spent extensive time serving.

Prior to entering the race as a Democrat, Spruill served eight years as chief administrative officer for the city of Starkville. She said her tasks in that office ranged from routine administrative work to helping clean out city storm drains when large storms came into the area.

Before her service in Starkville, Spruill rose through the political scene in Addison, Texas. In suburban Dallas, she served on the Planning and Zoning Board, the Addison City Council and as the city's mayor for five years.

She hopes to utilize her past political experience and work in Starkville if elected mayor.

"I was always very impressed with government service people," she told the SDN on Thursday. "You get into it for the ability to help people. It's not some kind of growth industry, so I really appreciate what they do."

Spruill said as result of that appreciation, she felt lead to get a better understanding of public policy.

She holds a law degree and Master's in public administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

While in Atlanta, Spruill, who served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, worked as a pilot for Delta Airlines before finishing her degree.

She said she is ready to make the rounds and hear the concerns of local voters, but also said it is too early to have a clear cut idea of how she wants to approach local issues such as education and infrastructure.

"I'm very excited, because I do - for whatever reason - like knocking on doors and talking to people about government and things that matter," Spruill said.

Spruill will face off in the Democratic primary against National Guard veteran Damion Poe and local property attorney Johnny Moore on May 2.

No Republicans have qualified for the mayoral race as on Friday, Jan. 27.

The winner of the mayoral race will replace two-term Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman, who announced in November that he would not seek a third term.