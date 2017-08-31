'Get Swept Up' promotes a clean community

About 500 volunteers came together Wednesday morning to participate in the Greater Starkville Development Partnership’s annual "Get Swept Up" event.

GSDP Director of Tourism Jennifer Prather said "Get Swept Up" allows people to come together with the common goal of cleaning up the community in order to “roll out the red carpet” for thousands of visitors.

“We want people to come in and have the best first experience that they can have,” Prather said. “We want them to be mesmerized by the clean, comfortable and unique community that we have here.”

Celebrating the event’s 14th year, Prather said the organization continues to grow with both the amount of volunteers and the areas it cleans up. There are around 450 to 500 volunteers each year.

The areas cleaned by Get Swept Up are all over the city and even extend out into the county. Many organizations like Starkville Rotary Club, Kiwanis, United Way of North Mississippi and many others dedicate their service for this day. The GSDP also works with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to help clean the busier highways.

“We try our best to clean up even further out each year,” Prather said.

If residents or organizations could not make it out to the event, Prather encourages them to do their part by cleaning their yard or storefronts in order to help beautify Starkville.

Volunteer Richard Switzer said when belonging to service groups like United Way of North Mississippi and Kiwanis, it’s their mission to improve both the city and the county.

Switzer said seeing the community come together for a good cause is encouraging and hopes the trend can continue.

“It shows that people across the community are willing to come out and help and not just specific organizations,” Switzer said.